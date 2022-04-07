OTP Bank Nyrt (OTCMKTS:OTPBF) Trading Down 12.8%

OTP Bank Nyrt (OTCMKTS:OTPBF – Get Rating) fell 12.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 33.70 and last traded at 33.70. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at 38.65.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OTP Bank Nyrt from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27,775.00 to $13,250.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get OTP Bank Nyrt alerts:

OTP Bank Nyrt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OTPBF)

OTP Bank Nyrt., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking services in Hungary and internationally. The company's retail banking services include retail current account packages and foreign currency accounts; bankcards; securities accounts, long term investment accounts, retirement savings accounts, wealth planning services, and private banking services; and telephone, mobile phone, or Internet banking services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OTP Bank Nyrt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTP Bank Nyrt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.