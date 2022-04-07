OTP Bank Nyrt (OTCMKTS:OTPBF) Trading Down 12.8%

OTP Bank Nyrt (OTCMKTS:OTPBF – Get Rating) fell 12.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 33.70 and last traded at 33.70. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at 38.65.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OTP Bank Nyrt from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27,775.00 to $13,250.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.
OTP Bank Nyrt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OTPBF)
