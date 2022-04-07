OTR Global Upgrades Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) to Positive

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.38. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,062.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,390,000 after acquiring an additional 402,930 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,396,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,812,000 after acquiring an additional 68,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.