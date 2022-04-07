Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.25

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and traded as low as $16.51. Otsuka shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 62,633 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61.

Get Otsuka alerts:

About Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY)

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.