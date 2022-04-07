Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.25

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and traded as low as $16.51. Otsuka shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 62,633 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61.
About Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY)
