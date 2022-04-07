Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $123.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $84.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day moving average is $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,105,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 155.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 920,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,693,000 after purchasing an additional 559,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,617,000 after purchasing an additional 413,742 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

