Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.45. 3,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 305,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Owlet by 2,299.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Owlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.
Owlet Company Profile (NYSE:OWLT)
Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include owlet dream sock, a app to assist children for better sleep; owlet cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere, and dream lab, an online and interactive sleep training program for babies.
