Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of OXBR opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.68. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Re during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Re during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

