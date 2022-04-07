Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.750-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.650-$2.900 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXM. StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.29.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,326. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.57. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.73.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,808,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $15,889,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oxford Industries by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

