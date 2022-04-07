PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.07.
Several research firms recently commented on PCAR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 over the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PCAR stock opened at $83.48 on Thursday. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.
About PACCAR (Get Rating)
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PACCAR (PCAR)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.