PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.07.

Several research firms recently commented on PCAR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 over the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR stock opened at $83.48 on Thursday. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

