PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.230-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$366 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.68 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.080 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.50. 31,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,637. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average is $35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.17. PagerDuty has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $50.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.13.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,900 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $66,519.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,420 shares of company stock worth $9,681,103 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 66,124 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

