Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Stock Price Down 1%

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.60. 1,167,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,261,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60.
Paladin Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PALAF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paladin Energy (PALAF)
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.