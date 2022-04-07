Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Stock Price Down 1%

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.60. 1,167,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,261,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60.

Paladin Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PALAF)

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

