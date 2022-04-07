Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 125 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in KLA by 7.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in KLA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in KLA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $3.36 on Thursday, hitting $347.61. 21,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $285.89 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $359.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.52.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. KLA’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.71.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.