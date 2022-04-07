Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $278,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,210,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,972,000 after purchasing an additional 175,939 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,054.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 79,445 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $132.94. 1,591,434 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.93.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.