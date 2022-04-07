Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $307,000 Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,400,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,515,000 after acquiring an additional 135,619 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

NASDAQ PFG traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.94. 26,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,792. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.78. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

