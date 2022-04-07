Palisade Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $880,000. Essex LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,468,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $721,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.13. 145,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,194,127. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.37.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

