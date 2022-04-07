Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 384 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $402,247,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,520,000 after acquiring an additional 904,661 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 742.5% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 953,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 840,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after acquiring an additional 806,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 37.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,657,000 after acquiring an additional 654,719 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SWK traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,146. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.62 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.58.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

