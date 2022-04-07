Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.00.

PAAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.89, for a total transaction of C$27,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,680 shares in the company, valued at C$3,852,615.20.

Shares of PAAS stock traded up C$0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$34.74. 137,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,663. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of C$26.52 and a 12-month high of C$43.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.