Paragon Capital Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.7% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $171.83 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.