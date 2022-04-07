Paramount Global Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

PARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

