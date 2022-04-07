PARSIQ (PRQ) Market Cap Reaches $44.53 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $44.53 million and $2.12 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000670 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.39 or 0.00293694 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005841 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $714.68 or 0.01647624 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003073 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 153,312,717 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

