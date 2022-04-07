Patientory Hits 24-Hour Volume of $45.00 (PTOY)

Patientory (PTOY) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Patientory coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Patientory has a market capitalization of $427,820.00 and $45.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003437 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00036079 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00104944 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Patientory
According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “
Buying and Selling Patientory
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.
