Patrick F. Smith Sells 3,352 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $74,716.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $20.56 on Thursday. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Certara had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Certara by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,466,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,771,000 after buying an additional 733,317 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,466,000 after buying an additional 1,034,482 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,088,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,206,000 after buying an additional 1,200,478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Certara by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,564,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,304,000 after buying an additional 333,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Certara by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,451,000 after buying an additional 838,660 shares during the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

