Patriot Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $282.28. The company had a trading volume of 109,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.29 and a 200-day moving average of $298.13. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $253.65 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

