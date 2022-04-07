Patriot Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

HYG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.74. 3,292,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,176,465. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.26. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

