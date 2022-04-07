Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $392,000 Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after buying an additional 284,521 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 44,370 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $936,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $18,940,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WestRock stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.32. The stock had a trading volume of 115,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,277. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

