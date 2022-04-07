Patriot Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.89. The company had a trading volume of 471,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450,730. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $87.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

