Patriot Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of GraniteShares Platinum Trust worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the third quarter worth $115,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the third quarter worth $247,000.

Get GraniteShares Platinum Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA PLTM traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.46. 3,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,990. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. GraniteShares Platinum Trust has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $12.57.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Platinum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Platinum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.