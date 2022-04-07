Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 985 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CSX by 89.9% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 38,325 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 35.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

CSX traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.74. 1,396,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,503,922. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02. The company has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

