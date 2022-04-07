Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Sells $3,672,760.00 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paychex stock opened at $141.23 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.54 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.40 and its 200-day moving average is $122.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 70.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,510,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 1,800.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,031,000 after buying an additional 952,274 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $70,057,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Paychex by 41.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,291,000 after buying an additional 589,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Paychex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after buying an additional 553,659 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

