Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paycor HCM Inc. creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc. is based in CINCINNATI. “

PYCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.88.

PYCR stock opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,149,000 after buying an additional 506,378 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 63,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

