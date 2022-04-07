PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,727,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,815 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 38.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950,699 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $179,152,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after acquiring an additional 923,975 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.78.

Shares of PYPL opened at $112.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.98.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

