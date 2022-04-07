PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.78.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.10. 144,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,239,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.98. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

