PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $135.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.78.

Shares of PYPL opened at $112.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in PayPal by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in PayPal by 66,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $253,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

