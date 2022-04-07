Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PSFE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paysafe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

NYSE:PSFE opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paysafe by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

