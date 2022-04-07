Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.16

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$48.16 and last traded at C$47.82, with a volume of 268378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$47.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPL. National Bankshares increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.24.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.30 billion and a PE ratio of 24.02.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.9500002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.63%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total value of C$98,325.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$700,384.48. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total transaction of C$56,422.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$461,346. Insiders sold 7,616 shares of company stock valued at $353,739 in the last quarter.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

