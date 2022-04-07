Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,353 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,282,000 after purchasing an additional 216,755 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after acquiring an additional 400,613 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,422,000 after acquiring an additional 99,320 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 448,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,468,000 after acquiring an additional 78,091 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $39.02 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $106.77. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.09.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.