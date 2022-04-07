PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $47.06

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.06 and last traded at $47.14, with a volume of 15509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $693.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 5.45%.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $1,096,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.87 per share, for a total transaction of $8,830,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and sold 57,236 shares worth $3,423,176. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.