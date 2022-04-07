PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $269.34 Million

Analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) will report sales of $269.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $270.00 million. PetIQ reported sales of $254.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year sales of $985.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $978.90 million to $991.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.53 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PetIQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

PETQ opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $718.44 million, a PE ratio of -45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

