PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.52

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 4162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PGT Innovations from $26.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.43.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. PGT Innovations’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $44,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $232,070. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 540.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

