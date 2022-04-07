Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Trading Up 17.6%

Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF – Get Rating) shares were up 17.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

About Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF)

Pharos Energy Plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

