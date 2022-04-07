Phillip R. May, Jr. Sells 9,772 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,172,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Entergy stock opened at $123.60 on Thursday. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $123.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.39. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Entergy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after acquiring an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Entergy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,063,000 after acquiring an additional 265,537 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Entergy by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

