Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Given New GBX 710 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 740 ($9.70) to GBX 710 ($9.31) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 804 ($10.54) to GBX 780 ($10.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phoenix Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.49) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.10) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.69) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 770.83 ($10.11).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

LON PHNX opened at GBX 631.80 ($8.29) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 636.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 648.45. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 559.20 ($7.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 764.37 ($10.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of £6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31.

In related news, insider Andrew Briggs sold 47,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.46), for a total value of £304,614.15 ($399,493.97). Also, insider Nicholas Lyons purchased 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 686 ($9.00) per share, for a total transaction of £20,237 ($26,540.33). In the last three months, insiders bought 4,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,284.

About Phoenix Group (Get Rating)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.