Phoenixcoin Price Hits $0.0102 on Major Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $882,487.07 and approximately $2.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,427.96 or 1.00007098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00062705 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.67 or 0.00264055 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00013209 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.98 or 0.00315432 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00137030 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00070322 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000538 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001254 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,099,268 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

