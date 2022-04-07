PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

NYSE PCN opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $19.47.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $940,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.