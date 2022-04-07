PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

