PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PFN)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

PFN stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 590,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 35,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 78,912 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $3,036,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 30,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 42,206 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

