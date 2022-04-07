PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.