Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNW. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI cut Pinnacle West Capital from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.61.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $80.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.10.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774,779 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,763,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,711,000 after acquiring an additional 105,459 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,117,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,043,000 after acquiring an additional 159,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,692,000 after acquiring an additional 49,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,477,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,879,000 after acquiring an additional 305,991 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

