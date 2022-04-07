Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Shares of PHD opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $12.21.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 52.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 25,679 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.