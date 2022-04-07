Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.98 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.71.

NYSE CPT opened at $175.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $111.23 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $409,197,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.77%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

