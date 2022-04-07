Piper Sandler Comments on Global-e Online Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Global-e Online in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Global-e Online’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $32.54 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $83.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 30.55%. Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,141,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Global-e Online by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

